Every trader we know has the same disease. Different symptoms, same condition. We check charts at dinner. Dream in candlesticks. Have more indicators than friends.

So we built a home for it.

Chart Guy started as a meme because that's what we needed: recognition. A mirror held up to our shared obsession. Not another utility token. Not another protocol. Just the truth: we're all chart guys, and that's worth something.

Charts are the only honest thing left in markets. No narrative. No spin. Just data trying to tell you something if you're obsessed enough to listen. That obsession is what unites us. Whether you're a TradFi analyst with Bloomberg Terminal PTSD or a crypto degen drawing fibs on $50k mc memecoins, if you see patterns where others see chaos, you're one of us.

But it's bigger than charts. This space still has good in it—educators who answer questions at 2 AM without selling courses, artists building culture instead of extracting from it, ideas shared freely because someone remembers what it was like to be lost. We're here to honor that. Chart guys, artists, builders, teachers—we are all one.

No roadmap. No promises. Just chart guys building for chart guys, one small fix at a time.