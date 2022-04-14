Just a dead guy Price Today

The live Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) price today is --, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEADGUY to USD conversion rate is -- per DEADGUY.

Just a dead guy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,031.24, with a circulating supply of 999.24M DEADGUY. During the last 24 hours, DEADGUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEADGUY moved +0.24% in the last hour and -3.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.03K$ 11.03K $ 11.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.03K$ 11.03K $ 11.03K Circulation Supply 999.24M 999.24M 999.24M Total Supply 999,238,085.980446 999,238,085.980446 999,238,085.980446

The current Market Cap of Just a dead guy is $ 11.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEADGUY is 999.24M, with a total supply of 999238085.980446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.03K.