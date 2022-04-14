ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Just a dead guy price today is 0 USD.DEADGUY market cap is 11,031.24 USD. Track real-time DEADGUY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Just a dead guy price today is 0 USD.DEADGUY market cap is 11,031.24 USD. Track real-time DEADGUY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About DEADGUY

DEADGUY Price Info

What is DEADGUY

DEADGUY Official Website

DEADGUY Tokenomics

DEADGUY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Just a dead guy Logo

Just a dead guy Price (DEADGUY)

Unlisted

1 DEADGUY to USD Live Price:

--
----
+0.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:41:46 (UTC+8)

Just a dead guy Price Today

The live Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) price today is --, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEADGUY to USD conversion rate is -- per DEADGUY.

Just a dead guy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,031.24, with a circulating supply of 999.24M DEADGUY. During the last 24 hours, DEADGUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEADGUY moved +0.24% in the last hour and -3.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Market Information

$ 11.03K
$ 11.03K$ 11.03K

--
----

$ 11.03K
$ 11.03K$ 11.03K

999.24M
999.24M 999.24M

999,238,085.980446
999,238,085.980446 999,238,085.980446

The current Market Cap of Just a dead guy is $ 11.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEADGUY is 999.24M, with a total supply of 999238085.980446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.03K.

Just a dead guy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.24%

+0.77%

-3.45%

-3.45%

Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Just a dead guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Just a dead guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Just a dead guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Just a dead guy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.77%
30 Days$ 0-7.52%
60 Days$ 0-81.41%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Just a dead guy

Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DEADGUY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Just a dead guy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Just a dead guy will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for DEADGUY price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Just a dead guy Price Prediction.

What is Just a dead guy (DEADGUY)

Just a dead guy

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Resource

Official Website

About Just a dead guy

What is the current live price of Just a dead guy?

Just a dead guy is priced at ₹0.0009922433163351552000, showing a price movement of 0.76% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the DEADGUY market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₹0.0009805592917768608000 and ₹0.0010192064499312192000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Just a dead guy's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #10977, supported by a market capitalization of ₹991455.9928341501312000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999238085.980446 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Just a dead guy's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Just a dead guy

How much will 1 Just a dead guy be worth in 2030?
If Just a dead guy were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Just a dead guy prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:41:46 (UTC+8)

Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Just a dead guy

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.4000
$6.4000$6.4000

+8,433.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.513
$2.513$2.513

+151.30%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$119.51
$119.51$119.51

+70.72%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03136
$0.03136$0.03136

+7.58%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.4000
$6.4000$6.4000

+8,433.33%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002289
$0.0000000000000000002289$0.0000000000000000002289

+205.20%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.513
$2.513$2.513

+151.30%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001993
$0.0000000000000001993$0.0000000000000001993

+149.12%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001244
$0.00001244$0.00001244

+74.71%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.