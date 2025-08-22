Justice for Iryna! On August 22, 2025, Iryna Zarutska a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who fled war in search of safety was senselessly stabbed to death by a stranger aboard a Charlotte light-rail train. The attack was random and unprovoked; footage captured the horror as she was stabbed three times in the neck and chest before collapsing and dying at the scene. All fees go directly to Iryna's family. Let the crypto community stand for justice, disclose truth, and drive change.