Justice for Iryna (IRYNA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Justice for Iryna (IRYNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:48:32 (UTC+8)
USD

Justice for Iryna (IRYNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Justice for Iryna (IRYNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.

Market Cap:
$ 9.88K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.88K
All-Time High:
$ 0.254171
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Justice for Iryna (IRYNA) Information

Justice for Iryna! On August 22, 2025, Iryna Zarutska a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who fled war in search of safety was senselessly stabbed to death by a stranger aboard a Charlotte light-rail train. The attack was random and unprovoked; footage captured the horror as she was stabbed three times in the neck and chest before collapsing and dying at the scene. All fees go directly to Iryna's family. Let the crypto community stand for justice, disclose truth, and drive change.

Official Website:
https://justiceirynacoin.fun

Justice for Iryna (IRYNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Justice for Iryna (IRYNA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of IRYNA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many IRYNA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand IRYNA's tokenomics, explore IRYNA token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

