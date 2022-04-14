Kaboom (KABOOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kaboom (KABOOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kaboom (KABOOM) Information Kaboom ($KABOOM) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain via Pump.fun, inspired by the fearless trader archetype. Mr. Kaboom is a legendary dip buyer who lives by one motto: "Buy, Buy, and Buy." The token pays tribute to the relentless optimism of crypto degens, using humor and culture as its fuel. With no roadmap, no presale, and full transparency, Kaboom represents a pure fair-launch, community-driven meme token rooted in explosive market energy. Official Website: https://mrkaboom.pro/ Buy KABOOM Now!

Kaboom (KABOOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kaboom (KABOOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.46K $ 8.46K $ 8.46K Total Supply: $ 999.44M $ 999.44M $ 999.44M Circulating Supply: $ 999.44M $ 999.44M $ 999.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.46K $ 8.46K $ 8.46K All-Time High: $ 0.00266209 $ 0.00266209 $ 0.00266209 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Kaboom (KABOOM) price

Kaboom (KABOOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kaboom (KABOOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KABOOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KABOOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KABOOM's tokenomics, explore KABOOM token's live price!

