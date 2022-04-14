KAN (KAN) Tokenomics
KAN (KAN) Information
KAN (KAN) is the exchange token of BitKan. It was originally designed to offer trading fee discounts and other utilities within the BitKan platform, and has since evolved into the foundational asset of a broader ecosystem.
BitKan is a leading cryptocurrency broker exchange, partnering with over 7 major exchanges, including Binance and OKX. Through BitKan, users can access the combined trading depth of thousands of crypto tokens across multiple platforms—all with a single BitKan account. Established in 2012, BitKan officially launched its trading platform in 2019, supporting millions of users worldwide in exploring and trading digital assets.
Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or an experienced trader, BitKan offers a comprehensive range of intuitive tools and services comprising Spot Trading, Futures Trading, Bot Trading, Copy Trading, and more. Its mission is to simplify the process of buying, selling, and managing crypto, empowering users to trade with confidence.
KAN (KAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KAN (KAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KAN (KAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KAN (KAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KAN's tokenomics, explore KAN token's live price!
KAN Price Prediction
Want to know where KAN might be heading? Our KAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.