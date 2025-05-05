KARAT Galaxy Price (KARAT)
The live price of KARAT Galaxy (KARAT) today is 0.01862474 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.70M USD. KARAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KARAT Galaxy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KARAT Galaxy price change within the day is -2.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 91.43M USD
During today, the price change of KARAT Galaxy to USD was $ -0.00057263754246078.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KARAT Galaxy to USD was $ +0.0019247048.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KARAT Galaxy to USD was $ +0.0029560069.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KARAT Galaxy to USD was $ +0.005472375464278844.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00057263754246078
|-2.98%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0019247048
|+10.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0029560069
|+15.87%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005472375464278844
|+41.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of KARAT Galaxy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.75%
-2.98%
-3.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Karat Galaxy is more than just a game—it's a thriving ecosystem where blockchain technology meets interactive entertainment. By integrating mining, NFTs, and DeFi, we offer a platform where players can not only enjoy immersive gameplay but also earn, trade, and invest within a secure and transparent environment. Our mission is to create a decentralized gaming universe that rewards dedication, fosters community, and pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the blockchain gaming space. PLAY. MINE. STAKE. EARN. CONQUER. Become a legend in the galaxy with Karat Galaxy (KARAT)!
|1 KARAT to VND
₫490.1100331
|1 KARAT to AUD
A$0.028868347
|1 KARAT to GBP
￡0.013968555
|1 KARAT to EUR
€0.0163897712
|1 KARAT to USD
$0.01862474
|1 KARAT to MYR
RM0.0795276398
|1 KARAT to TRY
₺0.7163075004
|1 KARAT to JPY
¥2.6972348468
|1 KARAT to RUB
₽1.5445496882
|1 KARAT to INR
₹1.5741630248
|1 KARAT to IDR
Rp305.3235577056
|1 KARAT to KRW
₩26.0850658544
|1 KARAT to PHP
₱1.03367307
|1 KARAT to EGP
￡E.0.9448330602
|1 KARAT to BRL
R$0.105229781
|1 KARAT to CAD
C$0.0257021412
|1 KARAT to BDT
৳2.270355806
|1 KARAT to NGN
₦29.9431807454
|1 KARAT to UAH
₴0.774789184
|1 KARAT to VES
Bs1.63897712
|1 KARAT to PKR
Rs5.2506867008
|1 KARAT to KZT
₸9.6450078564
|1 KARAT to THB
฿0.616478894
|1 KARAT to TWD
NT$0.5719657654
|1 KARAT to AED
د.إ0.0683527958
|1 KARAT to CHF
Fr0.0152722868
|1 KARAT to HKD
HK$0.144341735
|1 KARAT to MAD
.د.م0.1724650924
|1 KARAT to MXN
$0.3646724092