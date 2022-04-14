Karmacoin (KARMA) Information

Our Philosophy: In a world where technological progress must go hand in hand with social responsibility, $KARMA was created as a digital currency with a heart. Our vision is simple yet powerful: $KARMA aims to be a stable, transparent, and sustainable bridge between crypto innovation and real human need.

We believe that true value is not just created in markets, but in people's lives. That's why $KARMA is built to give back where it's needed and where it makes a real difference.

We will become the most trusted digital currency for rapid, accountable aid — giving back where it matters most.