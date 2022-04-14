Kawakami (KAMI) Tokenomics
Kawakami (KAMI) Information
The rarest shiba inu, deployed on Manyufun
Kawakami ($KAMI) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the rarest and most ancient dog breed of Japan, the Kawakami Inu. Known for its loyalty, bravery, and resilience in Japan’s mountainous regions, Kawakami Inu embodies the spirit of strength and survival. $KAMI brings this legend into the digital age, blending meme culture with heritage to create a fun yet meaningful brand.
Built on Ethereum, $KAMI unites a global community of holders who celebrate culture, creativity, and collective growth.
With memes, merch, and future ecosystem expansions, Kawakami is more than a token—it’s a movement honoring spirit and strength.
Kawakami (KAMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kawakami (KAMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kawakami (KAMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kawakami (KAMI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KAMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KAMI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KAMI's tokenomics, explore KAMI token's live price!
KAMI Price Prediction
Want to know where KAMI might be heading? Our KAMI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.