KEVIN (KEVIN) Information Kevin is Andy’s quirky and loyal friend, always up for an adventure and ready to bring laughter to any situation. With a playful spirit and a big heart, Kevin is the kind of companion everyone wants around. He’s a character who adds color and fun to the journey, making every moment memorable. Whether it’s exploring new places or just hanging out, Kevin’s enthusiasm and charm are truly one of a kind. Official Website: https://kevinonbase.xyz/ Buy KEVIN Now!

KEVIN (KEVIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KEVIN (KEVIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 95.87K $ 95.87K $ 95.87K Total Supply: $ 970.67M $ 970.67M $ 970.67M Circulating Supply: $ 970.67M $ 970.67M $ 970.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 95.87K $ 95.87K $ 95.87K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about KEVIN (KEVIN) price

KEVIN (KEVIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KEVIN (KEVIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KEVIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KEVIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KEVIN's tokenomics, explore KEVIN token's live price!

