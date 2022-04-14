KI (XKI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KI (XKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KI (XKI) Information Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. Based on Cosmos-SDK, with a Tendermint core. The bridge is built through an ecosystem of real life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital. App is already live on AppStore and PlayStore. Official Website: https://foundation.ki/ Buy XKI Now!

Market Cap: $ 415.50K
Total Supply: $ 946.14M
Circulating Supply: $ 612.29M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 642.04K
All-Time High: $ 0.506661
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00067859

KI (XKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KI (XKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XKI's tokenomics, explore XKI token's live price!

