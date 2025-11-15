KIKICat (KIKI) Tokenomics
The $KIKI project is a unique blend of meme culture, artificial intelligence, and digital IP, built on the Solana blockchain. It transforms KIKI, a globally recognized Giphy IP with over 11 billion views, into a next-generation AI-driven meme coin. The purpose of the project is to establish $KIKI as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and innovation in the Web3 space. $KIKI serves as the first AI-powered digital IP capable of autonomously evolving its narrative and generating content through generative AI. It is designed to drive engagement and community participation through its AI Agent, which empowers users to create and interact with memes, stories, and digital assets in a novel way. Backed by the world’s largest meme community ($SHIB ecosystem) and prominent Web3 backers, $KIKI combines strong community-driven narratives, cutting-edge AI technology, and the global appeal of meme culture to redefine the future of the meme economy. The project also features permanently locked liquidity and an immutable smart contract for enhanced stability and security, ensuring long-term sustainability.
KIKICat (KIKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KIKICat (KIKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KIKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KIKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
