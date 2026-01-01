What is the current price of Kinetiq?

The live price of Kinetiq (KNTQ) is ₹12.43446526030577682000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Kinetiq positioned in the market?

Kinetiq currently sits at market rank #823, supported by a market capitalization of ₹3370983459.82694480943000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KNTQ?

The circulating supply of KNTQ is 270000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Kinetiq?

During the last 24 hours, Kinetiq traded within a range of ₹11.00127524922128043000 (24-hour low) and ₹13.31662978795270803000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Kinetiq from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Kinetiq reached an all-time high of ₹19.90012911112800948000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹3.2313978324585409353000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KNTQ trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Kinetiq?

The current price movement of 7.25% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Liquid Staking Governance Tokens,Liquid Staking,HyperEVM Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.