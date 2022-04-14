King Shiba (KINGSHIB) Tokenomics
King Shiba (KINGSHIB) Information
The King of the Shiba Kingdom has arrived to the Binance Smart Chain to provide his subjects protection for their investments and rewards for their fealty. King Shiba banishes all reward tokens from his lands, instead providing the kingdom reflection and daily burns to give it the best chance to moon. Sell all peasant shiba and floki tokens you hold and pay tribute to the King of Shibas!
The King Shiba Team has proven experience delivering safe crypto projects with the marketing connections that can rocket us to the moon. Trust is earnt through honesty and consistent performance, and we look forward to earning the community’s trust in this project.
King Shiba (KINGSHIB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for King Shiba (KINGSHIB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
King Shiba (KINGSHIB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of King Shiba (KINGSHIB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KINGSHIB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KINGSHIB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KINGSHIB's tokenomics, explore KINGSHIB token's live price!
KINGSHIB Price Prediction
Want to know where KINGSHIB might be heading? Our KINGSHIB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.