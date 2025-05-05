Kini Price (KINI)
The live price of Kini (KINI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.10K USD. KINI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kini Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kini price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 950.00M USD
During today, the price change of Kini to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kini to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kini to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kini to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kini: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🍟 Kini Coin 🍔 ONE MISSION: Posting $Kini Meme Everyday Everywhere Until $1 Billion Market Cap
