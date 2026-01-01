Kobecoin Price Today

The live Kobecoin (KOBX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOBX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOBX.

Kobecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,119.51, with a circulating supply of 991.76M KOBX. During the last 24 hours, KOBX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOBX moved +0.22% in the last hour and +1.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kobecoin (KOBX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.12K$ 19.12K $ 19.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.12K$ 19.12K $ 19.12K Circulation Supply 991.76M 991.76M 991.76M Total Supply 991,761,350.354038 991,761,350.354038 991,761,350.354038

The current Market Cap of Kobecoin is $ 19.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KOBX is 991.76M, with a total supply of 991761350.354038. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.12K.