Kobecoin Price (KOBX)
The live Kobecoin (KOBX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOBX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOBX.
Kobecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,119.51, with a circulating supply of 991.76M KOBX. During the last 24 hours, KOBX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KOBX moved +0.22% in the last hour and +1.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Kobecoin is $ 19.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KOBX is 991.76M, with a total supply of 991761350.354038. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.12K.
+0.22%
+1.18%
+1.71%
+1.71%
During today, the price change of Kobecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kobecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kobecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kobecoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Kobecoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Kobecoin is more than a meme token — it’s a mission of love and purpose. Inspired by Kobe, a loyal companion whose story lives on, this token was created to honor his memory and bring hope to others.
Kobecoin was created with heart — inspired by the bond we share with our pets and the belief that compassion can bring people together. Our long-term vision includes supporting dog shelters, helping pet owners, and building future utilities such as NFTs, games, and the upcoming Pawsitive Reunion platform.
Every holder becomes part of a community that understands how small actions can create meaningful change. Kobecoin blends creativity, purpose, and community spirit into a movement that aims to make a real difference.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Kobecoin?
Kobecoin is trading at ₹0.0017450050198030632000, representing a price movement of 1.17% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does KOBX compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 1.17% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If KOBX is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Kobecoin performing compared to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, KOBX demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Kobecoin's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹1726896.5282699205426000 positions KOBX at rank #10066, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹0.0015128796108541050000 to ₹0.0018190683798568164000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is KOBX trading?
Kobecoin has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact KOBX's valuation?
With 991761350.354038 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.