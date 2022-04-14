Kora Price Today

The live Kora (SN71) price today is $ 2.04, with a 14.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN71 to USD conversion rate is $ 2.04 per SN71.

Kora currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,665,398, with a circulating supply of 3.27M SN71. During the last 24 hours, SN71 traded between $ 2.0 (low) and $ 2.39 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.208296.

In short-term performance, SN71 moved +1.85% in the last hour and +16.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kora (SN71) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.67M$ 6.67M $ 6.67M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.67M$ 6.67M $ 6.67M Circulation Supply 3.27M 3.27M 3.27M Total Supply 3,269,615.256100952 3,269,615.256100952 3,269,615.256100952

