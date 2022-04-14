Koru (KORU) Tokenomics
$KORU is the first 100% community airdrop on SOL. $KORU airdropped close to 100% of the supply to our community. $KORU's also building an entire ecosystem with its own NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP, where $KORU's one of the most important assets. Both its NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP are close to release. The initial phase of the Trading APP will be as a beta for our whales. Once that's over, we'll be able to release a full version of it. Both the NFT collection and the Trading APP will also help us make $KORU deflationary by using different mechanisms where people can spend $KORU which we eventually burn. (Like NFT art reveal, spending $KORU to create trading tournaments on our APP, etc).
Koru (KORU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Koru (KORU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KORU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KORU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
