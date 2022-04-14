Kotaro (KOTARO) Tokenomics
Kotaro is the irresistibly Otter that's capturing hearts across the Solana ecosystem. With his charming design and playful personality, Kotaro embodies the perfect blend of cuteness and character that makes him a standout figure in the Solana community. Whether he's sharing his positive vibes or simply spreading joy with his lovable design, Kotaro is more than just a character—he’s become a symbol of fun and creativity in the Solana space.
With his bright eyes, fluffy appearance, and endearing quirks, Kotaro is the perfect companion for anyone who loves the combination of playful spirit and innovative design. If you’re looking for something cute and uplifting, Kotaro is sure to bring a smile to your face every time
Understanding the tokenomics of Kotaro (KOTARO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOTARO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOTARO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.