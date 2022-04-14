Krypto Cock Price Today

The live Krypto Cock (COCK) price today is --, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current COCK to USD conversion rate is -- per COCK.

Krypto Cock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 132,027, with a circulating supply of 1.00B COCK. During the last 24 hours, COCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COCK moved +0.20% in the last hour and +0.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Krypto Cock (COCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 132.03K$ 132.03K $ 132.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 132.03K$ 132.03K $ 132.03K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Krypto Cock is $ 132.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COCK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.03K.