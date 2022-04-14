Krypto Cock Price (COCK)
The live Krypto Cock (COCK) price today is --, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current COCK to USD conversion rate is -- per COCK.
Krypto Cock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 132,027, with a circulating supply of 1.00B COCK. During the last 24 hours, COCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, COCK moved +0.20% in the last hour and +0.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Krypto Cock is $ 132.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COCK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.03K.
+0.20%
+0.36%
+0.77%
+0.77%
During today, the price change of Krypto Cock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Krypto Cock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Krypto Cock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Krypto Cock to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Krypto Cock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Krypto Cock is a meme-powered crypto project with real onchain utility. Born from the lessons of past market cycles, $COCK blends humor, culture, and technology to create a unique community-driven ecosystem.
The project is focused on: • Building lightweight mini-apps for Farcaster and other onchain platforms • Developing an engaged, growing community • Delivering consistent, high-quality content • Offering practical onchain tools and experiences • Led by a team with years of crypto and product experience
$COCK aims to make the crypto experience more fun, accessible, and connected, without sacrificing purpose or quality.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live trading price of Krypto Cock today?
The current trading price of Krypto Cock stands at ₹0.01186377970514088000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for COCK?
COCK recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Krypto Cock?
In the last 24 hours, Krypto Cock has seen a price movement of 0.36%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Krypto Cock traded in today?
Within the past day, Krypto Cock fluctuated between ₹0.0117415468233303376000 and ₹0.0121738557656161530000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+7,566.66%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+205.33%
lighter
LIT
+151.70%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+146.87%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+64.88%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.