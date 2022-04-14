ExchangeDEX+
The live Krypto Cock price today is 0 USD.COCK market cap is 132,027 USD. Track real-time COCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Krypto Cock Price (COCK)

1 COCK to USD Live Price:

$0.000132
$0.000132
+0.30%1D
USD
Krypto Cock (COCK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:30:08 (UTC+8)

Krypto Cock Price Today

The live Krypto Cock (COCK) price today is --, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current COCK to USD conversion rate is -- per COCK.

Krypto Cock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 132,027, with a circulating supply of 1.00B COCK. During the last 24 hours, COCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COCK moved +0.20% in the last hour and +0.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Krypto Cock (COCK) Market Information

$ 132.03K
$ 132.03K

--
--

$ 132.03K
$ 132.03K

1.00B
1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Krypto Cock is $ 132.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COCK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.03K.

Krypto Cock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

+0.20%

+0.36%

+0.77%

+0.77%

Krypto Cock (COCK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Krypto Cock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Krypto Cock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Krypto Cock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Krypto Cock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.36%
30 Days$ 0+7.02%
60 Days$ 0-34.59%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Krypto Cock

Krypto Cock (COCK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COCK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Krypto Cock (COCK) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Krypto Cock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Krypto Cock will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for COCK price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Krypto Cock Price Prediction.

What is Krypto Cock (COCK)

Krypto Cock is a meme-powered crypto project with real onchain utility. Born from the lessons of past market cycles, $COCK blends humor, culture, and technology to create a unique community-driven ecosystem.

The project is focused on: • Building lightweight mini-apps for Farcaster and other onchain platforms • Developing an engaged, growing community • Delivering consistent, high-quality content • Offering practical onchain tools and experiences • Led by a team with years of crypto and product experience

$COCK aims to make the crypto experience more fun, accessible, and connected, without sacrificing purpose or quality.

About Krypto Cock

What is the live trading price of Krypto Cock today?

The current trading price of Krypto Cock stands at ₹0.01186377970514088000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for COCK?

COCK recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Krypto Cock?

In the last 24 hours, Krypto Cock has seen a price movement of 0.36%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Krypto Cock traded in today?

Within the past day, Krypto Cock fluctuated between ₹0.0117415468233303376000 and ₹0.0121738557656161530000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Krypto Cock

How much will 1 Krypto Cock be worth in 2030?
If Krypto Cock were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Krypto Cock prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:30:08 (UTC+8)

$0.00000

$5.7500

$2.517

$121.03

$0.03117

$5.7500

$0.0000000000000000002290

$2.517

$0.0000000000000001975

$0.00001174

