LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Information VLAMA is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The project aims to provide users with secure and transparent financial services, including token swaps, yield farming, and liquidity provision. VLAMA's smart contracts are designed to facilitate automated transactions with low fees and high efficiency. The platform supports a community-driven ecosystem, allowing users to participate in governance and contribute to the growth of the project. VLAMA emphasizes transparency, security, and ease of use for both new and experienced participants in the DeFi space. Official Website: https://lamacoin.info/ Whitepaper: https://lamacoin.info/lama-white-paper.pdf

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 358.10K Total Supply: $ 199.75M Circulating Supply: $ 199.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 358.10K All-Time High: $ 0.00298696 All-Time Low: $ 0.00167877 Current Price: $ 0.00179279

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VLAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VLAMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

