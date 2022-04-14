LATENT ARENA (LATENT) Information

A decentralized platform that enables users to make predictions on content engagement. LatentArena is a platform where EVERYONE can earn - not just top creators. How? By combining content creation with prediction markets. Think of it as fantasy sports, but for content!

Latent Arena is an AI-based content evaluation platform that allows users to predict the engagement and interaction levels of content by placing bets. While enjoying the content, users bet $LATENT (the platform's token), and the final prize pool is distributed among the winning users and creators based on the ratings. It’s kind of like adding a Polymarket feature to TikTok. A bit dull—imagine watching a TikTok video and having to bet on how many likes it will get. Current social platforms are already quite engaging, so adding a betting element might feel a bit unnecessary.