launchbot (ROCKETAI) Information RocketAI is your AI-powered agent for effortless token creation, crafted to simplify and streamline the entire process from start to finish. Built on the robust Base chain, it ensures a seamless, efficient, and secure blockchain experience tailored to users of all expertise levels. With RocketAI, innovation meets accessibility, empowering you to turn your ideas into reality with ease. Whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just starting out in the blockchain space, RocketAI is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and intuitive experience for creating and deploying your projects on-chain. Official Website: https://rocket.fun/ Whitepaper: https://docs.rocket.fun Buy ROCKETAI Now!

launchbot (ROCKETAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for launchbot (ROCKETAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 50.64K Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.64K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

launchbot (ROCKETAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of launchbot (ROCKETAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROCKETAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROCKETAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROCKETAI's tokenomics, explore ROCKETAI token's live price!

