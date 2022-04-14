Laura AI (LAURA) Tokenomics
Laura Aggregator is built on a unique architecture with a pathfinder algorithm. Our unique algorithm's structure can be developed, re-programmed, and has self-learning capabilities.
Pathfinder Structure: 01. Max Output Equation
A mathematical equation is created to get the maximum output from the integrated liquidity providers. The result of this equation gives the best received amount.
It creates an equation in accordance with the pathfinder route finding structure by controlling all liquidity pools. This equation is not fixed, it changes itself according to the terms and conditions. Therefore, it uses many data types as input.
- HCA Data Processing
All required data is instantly accessed and converted to High Conversion Argument (HCA). This converted data is sent to the max output equation.
The data needed to solve the equation are provided. It is then finalized using the HCA module powered by artificial intelligence. It is then forwarded to the next step to find the max output figure.
- Find All Paths
It searches and finds all possible routes between two tokens and filters out unnecessary routes by filtering within certain criteria.
Pathfinder, which is prepared to take a maximum of 5 tokens between the input token and the output token, performs a filtering to reduce the almost infinite number of outputs. It eliminates very low liquidity pools, identifies tokens that can be matched between them, and prepares them to offer a multiple path.
- Laura Pathfinder: Assemble
All obtained data and formulas are sent to AI powered pathfinder algorithm.
All data is assembled at this stage. After many calculations and formula analysis, it brings together the scattered data and creates the data needed to confirm the swap transaction.
Laura AI (LAURA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Laura AI (LAURA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LAURA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LAURA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
