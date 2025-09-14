LEO Token (LEO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 9.56, 24H High $ 9.65, All Time High $ 10.14, Lowest Price $ 0.799859, Price Change (1H) +0.00%, Price Change (1D) -0.59%, Price Change (7D) -0.17%

LEO Token (LEO) real-time price is $9.59. Over the past 24 hours, LEO traded between a low of $ 9.56 and a high of $ 9.65, showing active market volatility. LEO's all-time high price is $ 10.14, while its all-time low price is $ 0.799859.

In terms of short-term performance, LEO has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -0.59% over 24 hours, and -0.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LEO Token (LEO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.85B, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.44B, Circulation Supply 923.04M, Total Supply 985,239,504.0

The current Market Cap of LEO Token is $ 8.85B, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LEO is 923.04M, with a total supply of 985239504.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.44B.