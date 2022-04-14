Lil Frog (LILFROG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lil Frog (LILFROG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lil Frog (LILFROG) Information Hedz Frog is a community-driven memecoin built on the Ethereum network, inspired by the unstoppable energy of internet culture and the legendary meme frog character. The project aims to combine fun, creativity, and decentralized finance into one movement. Hedz Frog isn’t just a token—it’s your best friend in the crypto world, symbolizing strength, humor, and unity. By joining, holders become part of a vibrant ecosystem where memes, community, and blockchain merge to create a powerful cultural and financial phenomenon. Official Website: https://lilfrog.fun Buy LILFROG Now!

Market Cap: $ 9.67K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.67K
All-Time High: $ 0.0158498
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000408
Current Price: $ 0

Lil Frog (LILFROG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lil Frog (LILFROG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LILFROG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LILFROG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LILFROG's tokenomics, explore LILFROG token's live price!

