Lily (LIY) Information

The Lily project is a next-generation live commerce with web3 token incentive protocol. Lily aims to unify the web3 commerce market in the A.P.A.C. market. Through the Lily platform, users can interact with creators, purchase goods, and earn token incentives. We achieved three important things past two quarters til now. First, we successfully closed our fundraising and team setup. Second, we had a strong community. Third, we’re ready to launch our services. Our CEO is a bilingual influencer in several APAC regions. Also we have a strong and active web3 community. Keep growing our community and listing more exchanges are the most important part of the upcoming year.