Limoverse (LIMO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Limoverse (LIMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Limoverse (LIMO) Information The health & wellness ecosystem built on Web 3. Powered by the utility token LIMO. LIMOVERSE is an ultimate health & wellness ecosystem built on blockchain which will reward the users for staying healthy using our utility token called LIMO. It will be a destination where both health & wellness seekers and providers come together and share their services, knowledge, products etc for which they get rewarded. There are multiple projects inside LIMOVERSE. The projects inside Limoverse are: HEALTHFi - Walk, jog, run or burn your calories and earn your rewards on a daily basis. MODIFi - Be part of our personalized wellness program called EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) and start earning for maintaining your health on a daily basis. PARTNERVERSE - Health & wellness practitioners and institutions can be part of Limoverse where they can offer their products/services/knowledge to the entire community. CREATFi - This is for the creator economy. Creators can create and share their valuable contents and get rewarded in LIMOs. DATAFi - Share your health data with research companies inside the LIMOVERSE ecosystem and get rewarded in LIMOs. GAMEFi - Create your avatar, play and win the games inside LIMOVERSE and get rewarded in LIMOs. (Launching in 2024) METAFi - Limoverse will be launching it metaverse called LIMO VALLEY by mid of April, 2023. It will be a virtual destination where you can do your exercise and various health practices in the metaverse which is a 5D experience. Users can consult virtually with practitioners who own centres in the LIMO VALLEY & each of these centres will be an NFT which will be owned by the practitioners. Official Website: https://limoverse.io Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zkjC6xQQBm2GNEoGhUlOFxrnZY5QNeZj/view?usp=share_link Buy LIMO Now!

Limoverse (LIMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Limoverse (LIMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 480.32K $ 480.32K $ 480.32K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 104.14M $ 104.14M $ 104.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.12M $ 46.12M $ 46.12M All-Time High: $ 0.154561 $ 0.154561 $ 0.154561 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00461205 $ 0.00461205 $ 0.00461205 Learn more about Limoverse (LIMO) price

Limoverse (LIMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Limoverse (LIMO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIMO's tokenomics, explore LIMO token's live price!

LIMO Price Prediction Want to know where LIMO might be heading? Our LIMO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LIMO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!