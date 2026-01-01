ExchangeDEX+
The live LinkHash price today is 0.00122632 USD.LHX market cap is 1,226,320 USD. Track real-time LHX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live LinkHash price today is 0.00122632 USD.LHX market cap is 1,226,320 USD. Track real-time LHX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 LHX to USD Live Price:

$0.00122609
+4.90%1D
USD
LinkHash (LHX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:27:02 (UTC+8)

LinkHash Price Today

The live LinkHash (LHX) price today is $ 0.00122632, with a 4.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current LHX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00122632 per LHX.

LinkHash currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,226,320, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M LHX. During the last 24 hours, LHX traded between $ 0.00114892 (low) and $ 0.00127499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00224599, while the all-time low was $ 0.00096852.

In short-term performance, LHX moved -0.50% in the last hour and -36.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LinkHash (LHX) Market Information

$ 1.23M
--
$ 1.23M
1000.00M
999,999,716.729913
The current Market Cap of LinkHash is $ 1.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LHX is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999716.729913. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.23M.

LinkHash Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00114892
24H Low
$ 0.00127499
24H High

$ 0.00114892
$ 0.00127499
$ 0.00224599
$ 0.00096852
-0.50%

+4.97%

-36.63%

-36.63%

LinkHash (LHX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LinkHash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LinkHash to USD was $ +0.0000249900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LinkHash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LinkHash to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+4.97%
30 Days$ +0.0000249900+2.04%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for LinkHash

LinkHash (LHX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LHX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LinkHash (LHX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LinkHash could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price LinkHash will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LHX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LinkHash Price Prediction.

What is LinkHash (LHX)

LinkHash A Transparent, Decentralized Growth Engine for Web3.0 Marketing and Meme Coin Incubation. Our official website: link-hash.com

  1. Introduction LinkHash is a Web3.0 reward platform that connects advertisers, app developers, meme coin teams, and Web3.0 communities through transparent, decentralized marketing. Users perform simple promotional tasks, such as sharing links, writing reviews, completing surveys, installing apps and receive crypto rewards for real, verifiable actions. Our mission is to build the most efficient human-powered growth engine for Web2.0 and Web3.0 products alike.
  2. Vision Modern digital promotion suffers from three major problems: Fake engagement (bots, farms) High costs with unpredictable performance Lack of transparency in a delivery and conversion LinkHash solves this through a public, rule-driven, reward-on-completion model where: All progress is visible Approvals are transparent Rewards are automatic and verifiable. Whether for apps, websites, DEX tokens, or pump.fun coins, LinkHash provides organic, community-driven growth without bots.
  3. Platform Overview The LinkHash ecosystem is built around two major pillars: Campaign Marketplace A reward-based task platform where advertisers launch promotional campaigns and users earn crypto by completing tasks. Supported campaign types are as follows: Share links on X, Instagram, TikTok or blogs Install apps and write reviews (Google Play / App Store / DAPP store) Answer surveys about markets, products or opinions Promote websites with short reviews Custom tasks defined by the advertiser Why advertisers choose LinkHash All progress is public Rules clearly defined with no ambiguity Real users, preventing bots via various verifications Transparent approval and appeals system Anti-spam heuristics and manual review Why users love LinkHash Simple tasks, instant crypto rewards

LinkHash (LHX) Resource

Official Website

About LinkHash

What is the current price of LinkHash?

Trading at ₹0.1107454498816405112000, LinkHash has shown a price movement of 4.96% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact LHX's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 999999716.729913 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of LinkHash?

Its market capitalization is ₹110745449.88164051120000, ranking #3577 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

LHX recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.1037556773745958772000 and ₹0.1151406983043519109000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does LinkHash fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, LHX competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LinkHash

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:27:02 (UTC+8)

LinkHash (LHX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Disclaimer

