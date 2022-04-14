Liquid Agent (LIQUID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Liquid Agent (LIQUID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Liquid Agent (LIQUID) Information Liquid Agent is the natural language layer for tomorrow's finance — built for humans, not machines. Designed around conversational AI, it transforms complex crypto operations into simple, intuitive dialogue. Whether trading, staking, lending, or exploring new opportunities, Liquid Agent empowers users to navigate the entire digital asset ecosystem through a single, intelligent chat interface that understands natural language commands. Official Website: https://www.liquidagent.ai Whitepaper: https://litepaper.liquidagent.ai/ Buy LIQUID Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.86M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 39.68M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.20M
All-Time High: $ 0.145824
All-Time Low: $ 0.051807
Current Price: $ 0.072293

Liquid Agent (LIQUID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Liquid Agent (LIQUID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIQUID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIQUID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIQUID's tokenomics, explore LIQUID token's live price!

LIQUID Price Prediction Want to know where LIQUID might be heading? Our LIQUID price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

