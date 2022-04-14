LiquidLaunch (LIQD) Tokenomics
LiquidLaunch (LIQD) Information
LiquidLaunch is the first native fair launch token platform and DEX aggregator built on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM. It empowers creators to launch ERC-20 tokens on-chain without permission, presale, or reliance on web2 infrastructure, offering a fast and frictionless path to liquidity.
The platform goes hand in hand with it’s other product, LiquidSwap, Routing trades through top HyperEVM DEXs like HyperSwap and KittenSwap, ensuring users get the best prices with minimal slippage.
New tokens, whether they’ve bonded through LiquidLaunch or not, are immediately tradable through LiquidSwap.
100% of the revenue generated on LiquidLaunch and LiquidSwap go back to $LIQD token stakers. (https://liqd.ag/staking)
Fair launches on LiquidLaunch mean there are no allocations or private rounds — just transparent, public launches powered entirely on-chain.
LiquidLaunch (LIQD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LiquidLaunch (LIQD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LiquidLaunch (LIQD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LiquidLaunch (LIQD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LIQD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LIQD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
