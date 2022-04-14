LiquiHub (LIQUI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LiquiHub (LIQUI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LiquiHub (LIQUI) Information LiquiHUB is a Web3 ecosystem designed to connect developers, traders, and investors through secure and transparent utilities. The platform provides core products such as LiquiMarket (a marketplace to trade locked liquidity), LiquiLock (a token and liquidity locker), LiquiLaunchpad (to support early-stage projects), and LiquiRWA (bridging real-world assets into Web3). By combining these utilities, LiquiHUB creates a unified hub where developers gain credibility, traders access flexibility, and investors discover new opportunities all within a framework built on ethic and security. Official Website: https://www.liquihub.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.liquihub.io/ Buy LIQUI Now!

LiquiHub (LIQUI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LiquiHub (LIQUI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 167.52K $ 167.52K $ 167.52K Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 900.00K $ 900.00K $ 900.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 186.13K $ 186.13K $ 186.13K All-Time High: $ 0.236031 $ 0.236031 $ 0.236031 All-Time Low: $ 0.165877 $ 0.165877 $ 0.165877 Current Price: $ 0.186117 $ 0.186117 $ 0.186117 Learn more about LiquiHub (LIQUI) price

LiquiHub (LIQUI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LiquiHub (LIQUI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIQUI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIQUI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIQUI's tokenomics, explore LIQUI token's live price!

LIQUI Price Prediction Want to know where LIQUI might be heading? Our LIQUI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LIQUI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!