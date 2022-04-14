Lithium Finance (LITH) Tokenomics
Lithium Finance is the first decentralized data oracle solution that uses collective intelligence to regularly price illiquid assets that are currently difficult to value.
Lithium combines pricing oracles together with economic incentives to ensure honest information is rewarded and malicious information is punished. The result is accurate, frequent pricing information of virtually all hard to value assets: pre-IPO stocks, private equity, and other illiquid assets. Our native token LITH will be used as a reward mechanism for data queries and answers, it can also be used for staking to signify confidence on the correctness of answers and earn additional rewards.
Making use of algorithms based on years of academic research by Harvard University and other leading institutions, Lithium will be the final piece of the puzzle needed to close the gaps between Trad-Fi and DeFi. By pricing the unpriced with crowdsourcing, it will provide highly accurate asset valuation information to DeFi protocols, traders and investment bankers that benefit the entire financial market.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lithium Finance (LITH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LITH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LITH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
