Lithos Price Today

The live Lithos (LITH) price today is $ 0.00426747, with a 8.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current LITH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00426747 per LITH.

Lithos currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 45,822, with a circulating supply of 10.74M LITH. During the last 24 hours, LITH traded between $ 0.00392575 (low) and $ 0.00462845 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.765911, while the all-time low was $ 0.00357278.

In short-term performance, LITH moved -0.34% in the last hour and +9.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lithos (LITH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.82K$ 45.82K $ 45.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 224.47K$ 224.47K $ 224.47K Circulation Supply 10.74M 10.74M 10.74M Total Supply 52,600,000.0 52,600,000.0 52,600,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lithos is $ 45.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LITH is 10.74M, with a total supply of 52600000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 224.47K.