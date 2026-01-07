LOL Land (LOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LOL Land (LOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LOL Land (LOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LOL Land (LOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 586.40K Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.35B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.17M All-Time High: $ 0.00125156 All-Time Low: $ 0.00022592 Current Price: $ 0.00043463

LOL Land (LOL) Information LOL Land is a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem developed by Hype Reel and published by Yield Guild Games (YGG Play). Its native token, $LOL, serves as the in-game loyalty and reward currency used to power the platform’s VIP System. Players stake $LOL to unlock exclusive rewards, higher withdrawal limits, and enhanced gameplay benefits. The project aims to create a sustainable play-and-earn experience focused on loyalty, progression, and community-driven rewards. Official Website: https://www.lol.land/

LOL Land (LOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LOL Land (LOL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOL's tokenomics, explore LOL token's live price!

