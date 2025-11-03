Lunos (UNO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00140218 $ 0.00140218 $ 0.00140218 24H Low $ 0.00154533 $ 0.00154533 $ 0.00154533 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00140218$ 0.00140218 $ 0.00140218 24H High $ 0.00154533$ 0.00154533 $ 0.00154533 All Time High $ 1.24$ 1.24 $ 1.24 Lowest Price $ 0.00140218$ 0.00140218 $ 0.00140218 Price Change (1H) +0.67% Price Change (1D) -6.59% Price Change (7D) -18.25% Price Change (7D) -18.25%

Lunos (UNO) real-time price is $0.00141927. Over the past 24 hours, UNO traded between a low of $ 0.00140218 and a high of $ 0.00154533, showing active market volatility. UNO's all-time high price is $ 1.24, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00140218.

In terms of short-term performance, UNO has changed by +0.67% over the past hour, -6.59% over 24 hours, and -18.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lunos (UNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 328.54K$ 328.54K $ 328.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 449.59K$ 449.59K $ 449.59K Circulation Supply 231.99M 231.99M 231.99M Total Supply 317,470,452.8070446 317,470,452.8070446 317,470,452.8070446

The current Market Cap of Lunos is $ 328.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UNO is 231.99M, with a total supply of 317470452.8070446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 449.59K.