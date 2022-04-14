Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) Information Luntra is the world’s first AI-native Layer 2, designed to bring intelligence and automation to on-chain infrastructure. Built with a hybrid rollup architecture combining Optimistic and ZK security, Luntra features AI-powered tools like MEV protection, Wallet Intelligence, and autonomous AgentX bots. It supports gas payments in USDC, offers real-time risk analysis, and enables seamless bridging with Ethereum. By prioritizing both developers and users, Luntra delivers a smarter, more intuitive blockchain experience that evolves in real time. Official Website: https://www.luntrainfrastructure.com/ Whitepaper: https://luntra.gitbook.io/luntra-infrastructure/ Buy $LUNTRA Now!

Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 16.60K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 820.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.24K
All-Time High: $ 0.00372154
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $LUNTRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $LUNTRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $LUNTRA's tokenomics, explore $LUNTRA token's live price!

