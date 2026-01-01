LYNK Price Today

The live LYNK (LYNK) price today is $ 0.00287197, with a 3.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current LYNK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00287197 per LYNK.

LYNK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,872,097, with a circulating supply of 999.89M LYNK. During the last 24 hours, LYNK traded between $ 0.00285138 (low) and $ 0.00299214 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069168, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LYNK moved -0.06% in the last hour and +3.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LYNK (LYNK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.87M$ 2.87M $ 2.87M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.87M$ 2.87M $ 2.87M Circulation Supply 999.89M 999.89M 999.89M Total Supply 999,890,622.5095208 999,890,622.5095208 999,890,622.5095208

The current Market Cap of LYNK is $ 2.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LYNK is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999890622.5095208. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.87M.