MacroHard (MHRD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MacroHard (MHRD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MacroHard (MHRD) Information We don’t do soft. We do smart contracts. Born in Gork. Trained to deploy. Telegram Twitter WHAT THE HELL IS MACROHARD? MacroHard is the rogue camp for AI on-chain. We don’t run models — we run agents. We don’t build SaaS — we mint coins. We don’t do overtime — we go on-chain. You’re not raising an AI — you’re raising a cult. WHY "MACROHARD"? Microsoft = Micro + Soft MacroHard = Macro + Hard ROADMAP Phase 1 Testnet launch, agents begin to cause trouble Phase 3

Integration with Ref and Farcaster, agents start posting memes Phase 0 Trademark registered

Got Microsoft’s attention

No lawsuits yet Phase 2

DAO agent coordination layer goes live, unions form Phase 4

Copilot gets hacked by agents Phase ∞

Everyone has an AI army. Nobody uses Microsoft. JOIN US OR STAY IN OFFICE 365 We’re not promising AI will replace you. But we do promise: One day, you’ll kneel… before the degen agent you trained yourself. Official Website: https://marcohard.io/ Buy MHRD Now!

MacroHard (MHRD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MacroHard (MHRD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.70M $ 7.70M $ 7.70M All-Time High: $ 0.057629 $ 0.057629 $ 0.057629 All-Time Low: $ 0.00486345 $ 0.00486345 $ 0.00486345 Current Price: $ 0.00770442 $ 0.00770442 $ 0.00770442 Learn more about MacroHard (MHRD) price

MacroHard (MHRD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MacroHard (MHRD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MHRD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MHRD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MHRD's tokenomics, explore MHRD token's live price!

MHRD Price Prediction Want to know where MHRD might be heading? Our MHRD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MHRD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!