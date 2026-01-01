Mansuki Price Today

The live Mansuki (MANSUKI) price today is $ 0, with a 40.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANSUKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MANSUKI.

Mansuki currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 118,234, with a circulating supply of 993.97M MANSUKI. During the last 24 hours, MANSUKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MANSUKI moved +1.38% in the last hour and +27.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Mansuki (MANSUKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 118.23K$ 118.23K $ 118.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 118.23K$ 118.23K $ 118.23K Circulation Supply 993.97M 993.97M 993.97M Total Supply 993,969,348.899528 993,969,348.899528 993,969,348.899528

