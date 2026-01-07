Born on Manyu.fun, Manyufest is the token of collective celebration. It unites creativity, music, and innovation in one ecosystem where blockchain, art, and people connect. Each transaction is a link, each wallet a ticket to a global festival. 7 days since launch and $MFEST is already making history: #1 memecoin on Manyu.fun 5% of supply burned Rapid holder growth New ATHs again and again The festival is warming up.