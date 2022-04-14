ExchangeDEX+
2025 Recap
The live Matt Strategy price today is 0 USD.MATTSTR market cap is 5,930.12 USD.

Matt Strategy Price (MATTSTR)

1 MATTSTR to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
USD
Matt Strategy (MATTSTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:55:52 (UTC+8)

Matt Strategy Price Today

The live Matt Strategy (MATTSTR) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATTSTR to USD conversion rate is -- per MATTSTR.

Matt Strategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,930.12, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MATTSTR. During the last 24 hours, MATTSTR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04856101, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MATTSTR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Matt Strategy (MATTSTR) Market Information

$ 5.93K
$ 5.93K$ 5.93K

--
----

$ 5.93K
$ 5.93K$ 5.93K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Matt Strategy is $ 5.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MATTSTR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.93K.

Matt Strategy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.04856101
$ 0.04856101$ 0.04856101

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Matt Strategy (MATTSTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Matt Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matt Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matt Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matt Strategy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 0-27.99%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Matt Strategy

Matt Strategy (MATTSTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MATTSTR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Matt Strategy (MATTSTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Matt Strategy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Matt Strategy will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for MATTSTR price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Matt Strategy Price Prediction.

What is Matt Strategy (MATTSTR)

Matt Strategy ($MATTSTR) is a cultural and creative token project built on Ethereum, inspired by the imaginative universe of Matt Furie — the artist whose characters have influenced internet culture worldwide. The project aims to create an interconnected digital world called the Furieverse, where art, community, and decentralized creativity merge. It celebrates the spirit of surreal humor and collective storytelling through blockchain, empowering holders to be part of an evolving artistic ecosystem that fuses Web3, art, and culture.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Matt Strategy (MATTSTR) Resource

Official Website

About Matt Strategy

What is the current market price of Matt Strategy?

Matt Strategy is valued at ₹0.0005329712859277292000, moving --% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does MATTSTR have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of MATTSTR. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Matt Strategy on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of MATTSTR?

The circulating supply stands at 1000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Matt Strategy?

Matt Strategy generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does MATTSTR perform relative to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, MATTSTR's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Matt Strategy

How much will 1 Matt Strategy be worth in 2030?
If Matt Strategy were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Matt Strategy prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:55:52 (UTC+8)

Matt Strategy (MATTSTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.