MattleFun Price Today

The live MattleFun (MATTLE) price today is $ 0.02799239, with a 1.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATTLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02799239 per MATTLE.

MattleFun currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 488,998, with a circulating supply of 17.50M MATTLE. During the last 24 hours, MATTLE traded between $ 0.02678211 (low) and $ 0.03102569 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.100965, while the all-time low was $ 0.02398261.

In short-term performance, MATTLE moved +1.25% in the last hour and -8.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MattleFun (MATTLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 489.00K$ 489.00K $ 489.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.40M$ 1.40M $ 1.40M Circulation Supply 17.50M 17.50M 17.50M Total Supply 49,998,620.521755 49,998,620.521755 49,998,620.521755

