Huma is the first PayFi network and a pioneer in the rapidly growing PayFi ecosystem. It enables global payment institutions to settle payments 24/7 using stablecoins and on-chain liquidity, bringing speed, transparency, and efficiency to traditionally slow financial infrastructure. Backed by strategic partners, including Solana, Circle, Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), Galaxy Digital, and others, Huma has processed over $3.8 billion in transaction volume and delivered double-digit real-world yield to its LPs.
The Huma Protocol is offered in two forms:
Huma (Permissionless) – Launched in April 2025, this version is open to all, allowing retail investors to participate in Huma pools and join the broader PayFi movement.
Huma Institutional – A permissioned service tailored for institutional investors, offering access to curated, receivables-backed credit opportunities within a regulated framework.
Understanding the tokenomics of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MPST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MPST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
