Maya Protocol (CACAO) Information
Maya Protocol is a Cosmos SDK-based decentralized liquidity protocol that enables native swaps across blockchains in a non-custodial manner. It is a friendly fork of THORChain that maintains backward compatibility and complements it with new unique features, and innovation, such as Liquidity Nodes.
Like THORChain, Maya does not peg or wrap assets, and does not use bridges. It allows users to swap real native assets, fully permissionless, no KYC, and self-custody, minimizing exposure to centralized and counterparty risks.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maya Protocol (CACAO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Understanding the tokenomics of Maya Protocol (CACAO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CACAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CACAO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
