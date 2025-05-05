Measurable Data Price (MDT)
The live price of Measurable Data (MDT) today is 0.02765248 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.77M USD. MDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Measurable Data Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Measurable Data price change within the day is -1.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 606.32M USD
During today, the price change of Measurable Data to USD was $ -0.00047505368900319.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Measurable Data to USD was $ +0.0053303501.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Measurable Data to USD was $ -0.0000983654.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Measurable Data to USD was $ -0.010269528643102065.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00047505368900319
|-1.68%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0053303501
|+19.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000983654
|-0.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.010269528643102065
|-27.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of Measurable Data: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
-1.68%
-5.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Measurable Data Token (MDT) is a decentralized data exchange ecosystem connecting users, data providers, and data buyers and denominates the value of data.
