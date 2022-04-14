MEMDEX100 (MEMDEX) Tokenomics
Memdex100 is a memecoin created with the goal of merging digital asset culture with the entertainment-driven nature of meme communities for people that are sick of the hedgefund scam we call the stock market. The project is designed to function as a token within the broader meme and social media ecosystem, providing users with a fun and interactive way to participate in community events, challenges, and social media activities.
The coin's utility primarily revolves around community engagement, offering incentives for users to partake in meme-related activities, such as contests, promotions, and online collaborations. Memdex100 does not aim to offer traditional financial services or use cases, but instead focuses on fostering a digital environment where meme enthusiasts can engage with the token in an entertaining and social manner.
Key aspects of the project include a fixed token supply, with the intent to create scarcity, and a governance mechanism that allows community input into project decisions. Additionally, Memdex100 can be used for giveaways, rewards, and other community-driven initiatives.
Overall, the purpose of Memdex100 is to provide a memecoin that connects people through shared interests in meme culture that are sick of the hedgefund scams we call stocks and the nasdaq100, while also integrating elements of blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions.
Understanding the tokenomics of MEMDEX100 (MEMDEX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEMDEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEMDEX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MEMDEX Price Prediction
Disclaimer
