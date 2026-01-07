My First Million (MFM) is a fixed-supply token on the Hedera network that powers a growing ecosystem of staking, NFTs, and play-to-earn gaming. The project’s goal is to create a transparent and rewarding community economy where users can stake MFM for yield, own NFTs that share in platform revenue, and participate in upcoming gaming experiences such as Battle for My First Million. MFM combines entertainment, finance, and technology to motivate users on their journey to financial independence.