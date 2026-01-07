Meme Millionaires (MFM) Tokenomics

Meme Millionaires (MFM)
Market Cap:
$ 146.09K
Total Supply:
$ 878.54M
Circulating Supply:
$ 781.17M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 164.29K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00018716
Meme Millionaires (MFM) Information

My First Million (MFM) is a fixed-supply token on the Hedera network that powers a growing ecosystem of staking, NFTs, and play-to-earn gaming. The project’s goal is to create a transparent and rewarding community economy where users can stake MFM for yield, own NFTs that share in platform revenue, and participate in upcoming gaming experiences such as Battle for My First Million. MFM combines entertainment, finance, and technology to motivate users on their journey to financial independence.

Official Website:
https://mfm888.com
Whitepaper:
https://mfm888.com/whitepaper.pdf?v=11

Meme Millionaires (MFM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Meme Millionaires (MFM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MFM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MFM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

