meow meow meow meow (MEOW) Information This project is a meme coin based on the AI generated tik tok cat. The tik tok has a meow song over AI generated content of a cat and has a new story each time. There are many variations of the song but the only lyric is always "meow". This project represents that meme and shares the content of the original creator whom we are in partnership with and have full support. This project spreads the meow meme and song as a coin Official Website: https://meow-cto.xyz/ Buy MEOW Now!

Market Cap: $ 92.80K
Total Supply: $ 999.91M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 92.80K
All-Time High: $ 0.02859992
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

meow meow meow meow (MEOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of meow meow meow meow (MEOW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEOW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEOW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEOW's tokenomics, explore MEOW token's live price!

