How much is Meow on Zora worth right now?

Meow on Zora is currently trading at ₹0.006029876373700410000, with a price movement of -16.61% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MEOW going up or down today?

MEOW has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,Zora Creator ecosystem.

How popular is Meow on Zora today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MEOW.

What makes Meow on Zora different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,Zora Creator category and built on the -- network, MEOW offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MEOW exists in the market?

There are 982865093.3828875 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Meow on Zora's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.026711864744411385000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.005965767175956665000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.