In Metafluence, a groundbreaking social metaverse platform, influencers are empowered to establish virtual storefronts known as Metahuts within the dynamic Virtual City. Through this innovative platform, influencers can effortlessly create personalized Metahuts, host exclusive private events, and interact with their fans in an immersive and engaging format. Metafluence not only provides a unique and vibrant environment but also introduces novel revenue streams for influencers. The company introduces a revolutionary concept called 'Influence to Earn,' where influencers have the opportunity to leverage their social influence and transform it into tangible earnings within our immersive virtual world. By encouraging influencers to transform their social media followers into the Metafluence community, we enable them to earn and thrive in this exciting new digital landscape. Our platform provides transparent, data-driven, and performance-oriented solutions that enable brands to partner with influencers and expand their presence in the metaverse and web3.
Understanding the tokenomics of Metafluence (METO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of METO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many METO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
